Legendary’s ‘The Book of Clarence’ Gets Release Date From Sony

Legendary’s “The Book of Clarence” has been dated to be released by Sony on Sept. 22, the studio announced on Thursday.

Inspired by classic Hollywood epics set in biblical times, “The Book of Clarence” tells the tale of Clarence, a down on his luck denizen of Jerusalem embarking on a misguided attempt to capitalize on the rise of celebrity and influence of the Messiah for his own personal gain – a journey that leads him on an exploration of the idea of faith and to a highly unexpected path of his own.

The Legendary Pictures film will reteam Samuel with Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield in the title role as well as Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, BAFTA winner and Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch, BAFTA winner James McAvoy, Anna Diop, Teyana Taylor, BAFTA nominee David Oyelowo, Oscar and BAFTA nominee Alfre Woodard and Oscar nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

Additional cast includes Caleb McLaughlin, Babs Olusanmokun, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Nicholas Pinnock, BAFTA winner Micheal Ward, Chase Dillon, Tom Glynn-Carney and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Directed, written, produced and composed by multi-hyphenate, BAFTA winner Jeymes Samuel, Samuel is producing the film alongside James Lassiter, Tendo Nagenda and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. Garrett Grant is serving as executive producer.

Stanfield currently stars on the fourth and final season of “Atlanta” and will next be seen in Disney’s “Haunted Mansion.” He also previously starred in Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall.”