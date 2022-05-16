The first trailer for Prime Video’s “The Boys” Season 3 has finally arrived, and in it, Homelander (Antony Starr) seems more unhinged than normal.

As the trailer opens, he seems to be on a campaign-like apology tour across the media, at another point he’s milking a cow, at still another, he’s tossing people off of buildings. And, as he begins to express himself more and more, he decides it’s time to show the world “the real me,” he says in the trailer.

Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, a newcomer for the third season of the Prime Video show, seems to have bloodlust as he uses his shield to bludgeon someone in another big moment from the trailer.

Meanwhile, Hughie (Jack Quaid) seems to be working for the authorities, while Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is up to his old tricks, that is until he runs into Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), who offers him a taste of superpowers — for just 24 hours.

Season 3 premieres on June 3 on Prime Video with three episodes. After that, one new episode will drop every Friday until the season finale on Friday, July 8. Watch the trailer above.

“The Boys” stars Urban, Quaid, Starr, Erin Moriarty, McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Ackles.

The series is based on the comic from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who are executive producers on the series.

“The Boys” was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Michaela Starr are also EPs.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios produce the show with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.