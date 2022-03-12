Fans of the comics on which Amazon’s smash hit superhero series “The Boys” is based on have been waiting for this moment for years, but the rest of you get to be surprised courtesy of the Saturday-dropped teaser trailer: In Season 3 it seems at least some of our heroes get super powers.

Don’t worry, as the new trailer — which debuted during South by Southwest 2022 — makes it clear, “The Boys” has lost absolutely none of the incredibly violent, sexually explicit sense of humor that endeared it to millions, nor that ripped from the tabloids approach to mocking superhero tropes. We don’t know if the season is any good yet, but we’re happy to report the trailer is spectacular. Except for that Imagine Dragons song. Come on with that, Prime Video.

As you can see in the trailer, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has acquired some laser eye powers in the two years since we last saw him. And based on the scene where Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) breaks Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) arm, gruesomely, it sure looks like that’s precisely when Billy forces Hughie to take Compound V.

But enough of that, let’s talk about all that blood, or that amazing scene where Kimiko appears to murder someone using a very patriotic dildo. Or my personal favorite, that unmistakable mockery of Kendall Jenner’s atrocious Pepsi ad from a few years back, but with A-Train (Jessie Usher) filming an energy drink ad instead. LOVE IT.

“The Boys” Season 3 launches on Amazon Prime Video June 3. Until then, do like we’re doing and enjoy this trailer a lot until it comes out. Well, except for the Imagine Dragons song.

“The Boys” stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.