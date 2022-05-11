Patrick Schwarzenegger (“The Staircase”), Sean Patrick Thomas (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) and Marco Pigossi (“Tidelands”) have been cast in recurring roles for Prime Video’s as-yet untitled “The Boys” college-set spinoff, TheWrap confirmed.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Schwarzenegger will play Golden Boy, Thomas will portray Polarity and Pigossi will play Dr. Cardosa. Further details are being kept under wraps.

The streamer greenlit the series with “Agent Carter” alums Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serving as showrunners and executive producers in September 2021. “The Boys” executive producer Craig Rosenberg was previously shepherding the series but exited due to creative differences.

Starring “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” alums Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo, Lizzie Broadway and Maddie Phillips, the spinoff will take place at the Vought International-run college for young superheroes. It’s described as “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.”

The show comes on the heels of another spinoff series, the animated “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” which premiered March 4, 2022.

Schwarzenegger is currently portraying Todd Peterson on HBO Max’s miniseries “The Staircase” opposite Colin Firth and Toni Collette. He’ll next be in Prime Video’s action series “The Terminal List” alongside Chris Pratt. His credits include “Scream Queens,” “Moxie” and “Stuck in Love.” He is repped by UTA.

Thomas, whose credits include “Cruel Intentions,” “Save the Last Dance” and “Insecure,” will next be in “Till,” a drama about the life and murder of Emmett Till, and Hulu series “Reasonable Doubt,” executive produced by Kerry Washington. He had a minor voice role in “The Boys Presents: Diabolical.” Thomas is repped by Innovative and AFA Prime Talent Media.

Pigossi is a known Brazilian actor, who has most recently been in three international Netflix productions, including the Australia-based “Tidelands,” Spain-hailing “Alta Mar” and Brazilian series “Invisible City,” which is currently in production for its second season.

Executive producers are Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr, with Brant Engelstein as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film. Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.