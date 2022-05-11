Anthony Anderson Heads to Europe With His Mom Doris for New E! Reality Series

Anthony Anderson and his mom are teaming up on another project, this time the “Black-ish” star and Doris Bowman will jet off to Europe on a six-week vacation for the new reality series “Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation,” E! announced Wednesday.

The show is one of a handful of new unscripted projects coming next soon to E!, including cooking competition “Celebrity Beef,” which is hosted and executive produced by Joel McHale; “Black Pop” with Stephen Curry, which examines how Black culture has impacted society across music, arts and entertainment (the NBA star also executive produces); and “Raising a F***ing Star,” about larger-than-life parents and their budding child stars.

The upcoming Todd Chrisley-hosted reality dating series “Love Limo” was announced Tuesday, as previously reported.

Here’s the logline for Anderson’s series, which has the working title of “Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation”: “Anthony Anderson owes his mama Doris a lot. She gave up her own dreams of being an actress to raise him. As a token of his appreciation, he’s treating his mom to the trip of lifetime — a six-week tour around Europe. However, spending this amount of quality time will be a real test for their relationship as the pair disagree on just about everything. This series delivers chaos, comedy and lots of emotion as they navigate both Europe and their relationship — all in a heartwarming, fun, and unforgettable mother/son European road trip.”

Bowman has previously co-hosted the Discovery+ series “House Haunters” with her son. They’ve also appeared together on the new version of “To Tell the Truth.”

“Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation,” which is due in 2023, is produced by Avalon with Jamie Isaacs, David Martin, Anthony Anderson, E. Brian Dobbins and Doris Bowman serving as executive producers.

“Celebrity Beef,” which premieres this summer, is produced by the Content Group with Joel McHale, Rebecca Hertz, Steven Michaels, Jodi Flynn, James Macnab, Andi Walker Ochoa and Ariel Brozell serving as executive producers.

“Raising a F***ing Star” is also set to debut in Summer 2022. It’s produced by World of Wonder with Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Darren Ward, Adam Karpel and Shannon Wilson serving as executive producers.

“Black Pop,” which will premiere in early 2023, is produced by NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media with Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton, Melissa Haizlip and Reniqua Allen-Lamphere serving as executive producers.