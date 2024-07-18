‘The Boys’ Renames Season 4 Finale Due to Trump Assassination Attempt, Condemns Real-World Violence

“The Boys” issued multiple statements condemning real-life violence after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump echoed plot points from the show’s Season 4 finale.

“The season finale of ‘The Boys’ contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump,” the Prime Video series’ official Instagram account shared as the episode dropped early Thursday morning.

“‘The Boys’ is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plot line similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional,” the joint statement continued. “Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of ‘The Boys’ reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind.”

The finale itself was also renamed from “Assassination Run” to simply “Season Four Finale.” It now features a “viewer discretion advised” slate at the top of Episode 8.

“This episode contains scenes of fictional political violence. Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional,” reads a similar warning ahead of the show’s opening recap.

The Season 4 finale comes just days after Trump narrowly missed being assassinated during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend, where spectator Corey Comperatore was shot and killed.

While Eric Kripke’s hit series is a superhero satire that lambasts our society’s obsession with celebrity and capitalism, it also heavily features plotlines reminiscent of America’s real-world politics — especially with characters such as the fascistic Homelander (Antony Starr), scheming politician Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and the more traditional President Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver). “The Boys” has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

All four seasons of “The Boys,” as well as spin-offs “Gen V” and the animated “Diabolical,” are available to stream on Prime Video.