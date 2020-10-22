The Conners

‘The Conners’ Season 3 Premiere Bumps Into Fox’s World Series, Slips 31% in Ratings

by | October 22, 2020 @ 8:30 AM

Fellow ABC sitcom “Black-ish” sheds one-quarter of its adults 18-49 audience from prior fall’s start

Returning ABC’s Wednesday comedies “The Goldbergs,” “The Conners” and “Black-ish” ran into Game 2 of Fox’s 2020 World Series last night, and the sitcoms are probably sitting on a lot of DVRs as we speak.

The Season 3 premiere of “The Conners” declined 31% in the key adults 18-49 demographic when compared with last fall’s Season 2 start. “Black-ish” shed 25% of its initially reported audience (it actually ticked up in final Nielsen numbers last year, which would make this decline represent one-third of the demo if you look at it that way) vs. the comparable season premiere in 2019, and “The Goldbergs” dropped 20%.

