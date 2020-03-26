The CW is moving around its spring premiere dates to fill holes created by production shutdowns due to the coronavirus.

The series premiere of “DC’s Stargirl” is moving back to May 19 instead of its originally planned May 12 air date. A new episode of DC’s “Legends of Tomorrow” will air at 9 p.m. after the premiere of “Stargirl.”

The second season of “In The Dark” is moving up to April 16 instead of its original May 28 premiere date. It will now air at 9 p.m. after a new episode of “Katy Keane.”

When “The Flash” finishes airing the episodes that were completed before the shutdown, “Stargirl” will take over its Tuesday timeslot until production resumes later in the year. In turn, “Legacies” will go on hiatus after Thursday’s episode, which was the last to finish filming before the shutdown, until production resumes later in the year.

“Supernatural,” which is currently in its final season, will also go on hiatus until later in the year. Original episodes and repeats “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and repeats will start airing this Monday in its place.

“Stargirl” stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson and Amy Smart. It follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.

Season 2 of “In the Dark,” is described as following Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front — all while being blind.