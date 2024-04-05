Donald Trump is trying to change Nebraska’s election laws, which could theoretically result in the 2024 election ending in an electoral tie. And, if that happens, “The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic expects the country to basically turn into “The Purge.”

The way things currently stand in Nebraska, the state divvies up its electoral votes by district, instead of giving all of them to whichever candidate wins the whole state. In 2020, that meant Joe Biden received an electoral vote from Omaha, while Trump got the rest.

But now, Trump has decided to try and change things so the (typically very red) state is required to give all the electoral votes to one sole victor.

“The implications here are huge,” Lydic explained. “Biden’s easiest path to the White House is to win Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan plus that one Nebraska vote. If he gets that he can lose every other swing state and still win the election.”

She continued, “But if Nebraska makes this change, the election could end up in a tie. And you might be wondering what happens in that case? Well, it’s simple really. Have you ever seen the ‘Purge’ movies?”

For those who haven’t seen those films, the premise is simple: each year, for 24 hours, all crime is legal, even murder. So yes, things get pretty scary pretty quick.

Obviously, not all Nebraskans are thrilled about this potential change, with one state representative calling Trump a “pathetic worm” who “thinks that he knows what’s best for Nebraska and what Nebraskans want.” But, Lydic took some issue with those words.

“Excuse me ma’am. But whatever happened to decorum?” Lydic said. “That’s former president pathetic worm.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.