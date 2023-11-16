Things once again got physical in Congress this week, so “The Daily Show” decided to report straight from the middle of the action on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for correspondent Desi Lydic, that meant some torn clothes and a clear black eye, because you “can’t report on congressional fight club without joining it.”

Before Lydic entered the scene though, guest host Leslie Jones shamed the near-brawls, and specifically called out Kevin McCarthy, who purportedly elbowed a Republican congressman who voted him out in the kidneys.

“Oh my God, you guys are such children. You act like 5-year-olds, this is insane,” Jones scolded. “Listen, I know what it’s like to want to fight a co-worker. But don’t do that at work! You wait for them in the parking lot like a responsible adult!”

From there, Jones handed things over to Lydic, reporting from the halls of the Capitol. But the moment she appeared on-screen, it was clear that she had seen some rough times, sporting a black eye and torn suit. So Jones pointed out exactly how bad she looked.

“Thank you!” Lydic replied. “Well, you can’t report on Congressional Fight Club without joining Congressional Fight Club. I’ve been throwing down all day. You know, these pro-life guys talk a big game, until their nuts are in a bind and then they’re all ‘Oh, my body, my choice!’”

When Jones marveled at the existence of a Congressional Fight Club, Lydic explained that it’s actually just practical for the congressman.

“It’s been very helpful Leslie, there are only two ways to release all the tension in Congress. It’s either a fight club or going to a musical with Lauren Boebert,” Lydic joked. “And that poor woman can only do so much! She’s starting to get carpal tunnel.”

Lydic was, of course, referring to earlier this year, when Boebert was caught on security footage getting rather handsy with her date at a local production of “Beetlejuice.”

Still, Jones tried to persuade Lydic to get out while she could — at least, until Lydic mentioned that her next scheduled fight was supposed to be against Ted Cruz.

“You stay right there, Desi, OK? And you fight. Listen to me, Desi. Desi? Listen to me, OK? OK?” Jones said getting visibly excited. “It’s all led up to this, Desi, OK? All right. You got to stay loose. You got to wear him down. You know what I’m saying? Because he’s mostly midsection, you know what I’m saying? He’s all midsection and beard. This should be easy. You got to do it. You got to do it for America. You got to do it for me.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.