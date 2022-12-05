‘The Flash’ Season 9 Gets February Premiere Date at The CW

The ninth and final season of “The Flash” will premiere on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The last installment of the DC show will consist of 13 episodes.

“THE FLASH will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW Network. “The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch-up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.”

The last season’s logline is as follows: After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of “The Flash” picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends upon Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Allen’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time.

“The Flash” premiered on the network on Oct. 7, 2014. The premiere raced to become The CW’s most-watched telecast of any series in the history of the network with more than 6.8 million total viewers in live plus seven-day Nielsen ratings. The show has won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite New TV Drama and was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects in 2015.

Based on the characters from DC, “The Flash” is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Superman & Lois,” “Arrow,” “You”), Eric Wallace (“Teen Wolf,” “Eureka”) and Sarah Schechter (“You,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Riverdale”), Sam Chalsen (“Sleepy Hollow”) and Jonathan Butler (“Bella and the Bulldogs”).