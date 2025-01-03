‘The Franchise’ Canceled After One Season at HBO

That’s a wrap on “The Franchise” at HBO.

The comedy series about the making of a big-budget superhero movie, created by John Brown and executive produced by Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes, has been canceled after one season at HBO. The series followed the production of a film that is part of a larger franchise, centered around first assistant director Daniel (Himesh Patel).

“We’re so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind ‘The Franchise,’ especially Sam Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors,” an HBO spokesperson said in a satement to TheWrap. “While we won’t be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future.”

The eight-episode comedy did not resonate with audiences, failing to crack the Nielsen streaming top 10 lists throughout its run. It aired its Season 1 finale on Nov. 24.

This is the third project Iannucci produced for HBO. He previously created and executive produced “Veep,” one of the most awarded television comedies ever, along with the sci-fi comedy series “Avenue 5,” starring Hugh Laurie.

“The Franchise” starred Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl. Recurring stars included Justin Edwards, Ruaridh Mollica and George Fouracres. Guest stars included Urs Rechn, Alex Gaumond, Katherine Waterson and Nick Kroll.

Executive producers included Brown, Iannucci, Mendes — who also directed the pilot — Pippa Harris, Marina Hyde, Keith Akushie, Nicholas Brown, Julie Pastor, Tony Roche and Jim Kleverweis. Juli Weiner, Dillon Mapletoft and Dean O’Toole served as producers.