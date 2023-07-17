The First ‘Golden Bachelor’ Is Looking for a ‘High Energy’ Partner Interested in Golf and Pickleball

Gerry Turner, the 71-year-old man who was announced as ABC’s first “Golden Bachelor” Monday, already has a good idea of what he wants in a future love interest.

“I’d love it if I found a partner who is high energy. Someone who maybe plays pickleball, someone who maybe plays golf,” Turner told “Good Morning America.”

Part of ABC’s mega-successful “Bachelor” franchise, “The Golden Bachelor” ages up the series’ typical formula, spotlighting a romantic looking for a second shot at love as well as a partner for the rest of his life. The franchise’s first dating show for seniors will premiere in the fall of this years with new episodes on Mondays. It will follow “Dancing with the Stars.”

Turner’s first marriage was to his high school sweetheart, Toni. After 43 years of marriage, Toni passed away in 2017. She became sick only six weeks after her retirement.

“She got robbed. Every day that goes by that’s the thought I have,” Turner said.

But the new ABC star is confident that his late wife is “rooting” for him. “We always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other one to be happy,” Turner said, on the verge of tears.

Despite his tragedy, Turner said that becoming the first “Golden Bachelor” is “amazing” and that his motto going into this show is “don’t give up.” Turner originally signed up for the show after his daughters suggested he try it.

Looking toward the future, the senior said he “wouldn’t discount” a wedding special in his future: “It’s never too late to fall in love again,” Turner said.

“The Golden Bachelor” will lead ABC’s “Bachelor”-heavy schedule this fall. In addition to the dating show for seniors, the network is also expected to premiere Season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise” in the next few months. In fact, ABC’s entire fall slate, save for “Abbott Elementary” reruns is defined by either reality TV or game shows — a trend that’s becoming more common as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue.