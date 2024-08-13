‘The Golden Bachelorette’: Meet the Senior Men Dating Joan Vassos

“Bachelor” fans might recognize Kelsey Anderson’s father, Mark, as one of the 24 contestants vying for the leading lady’s heart

Mark, Joan Vassos and Jonathan will star on "The Golden Bachelorette" (ABC)

It’s almost time for “The Golden Bachelorette,” and ABC has unveiled the 24 senior men that will be dating Joan Vassos.

Vassos, who was first introduced while dating Gerry Turner on “The Golden Bachelor” last fall, will get another chance at love after her husband of 32 years passed away. “The Golden Bachelorette” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 8-10 p.m. ET on ABC, with new episodes streaming on Hulu the day after their linear debut.

Bachelor Nation will be excited to see that Kelsey Anderson’s father, Mark, is in the mix after the widower won over fans’ hearts during Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” in early 2024. He is among the 24 men in their late 50s and 60s who will court Vassos, who is 61 years old.

Keep reading to get a first look at the two dozen men vying for Vassos’ heart:

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Bill

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Profession: Retired Videographer

Age: 68

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Bob

Hometown: Marina Del Rey, California

Profession: Chiropractor

Age: 66

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Charles K.

Hometown: Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Profession: Portfolio Manager

Age: 62

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Charles L.

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Profession: Retired Financial Analyst

Age: 66

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Chock

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Profession: Insurance Executive

Age: 60

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Christopher

Hometown: West Babylon, New York

Profession: Contractor

Age: 64

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Dan

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Profession: Private Investor

Age: 64

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

David

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Profession: Rancher

Age: 68

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Gary

Hometown: Palm Desert, California

Profession: Retired Finance Executive

Age: 65

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Gil

Hometown: Mission Viejo, California

Profession: Educator

Age: 60

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Gregg

Hometown: Longboat Key, Florida

Profession: Retired University Vice President

Age: 64

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Guy

Hometown: Reno, Nevada

Profession: Emergency Room Doctor

Age: 66

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Jack

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Profession: Caterer

Age: 68

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Jonathan

Hometown: Oakland, Iowa

Profession: Shipping Consultant

Age: 61

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Jordan

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Profession: Sales Manager

Age: 61

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Keith

Hometown: San Jose, California

Profession: Girl Dad

Age: 62

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Ken

Hometown: Peabody, Massachusetts

Profession: Property Management Treasurer

Age: 60

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Kim

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Profession: Retired Navy Captain

Age: 69

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Mark

Hometown: Leesville, Louisiana

Profession: Army Veteran

Age: 57

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Michael

Hometown: Denver, North Carolina

Profession: Retired Banking CEO

Age: 65

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Pablo

Hometown: Cambridge, Maryland

Profession: Retired UN Agency Director

Age: 63

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Pascal

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Profession: Salon Owner

Age: 69

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

RJ

Hometown: Irvine, California

Profession: Financial Adviser

Age: 66

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Thomas 

Hometown: New York, New York

Profession: FDNY Chief

Age: 62

