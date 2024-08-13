‘The Golden Bachelorette’: Meet the Senior Men Dating Joan Vassos

It’s almost time for “The Golden Bachelorette,” and ABC has unveiled the 24 senior men that will be dating Joan Vassos.
Vassos, who was first introduced while dating Gerry Turner on “The Golden Bachelor” last fall, will get another chance at love after her husband of 32 years passed away. “The Golden Bachelorette” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 8-10 p.m. ET on ABC, with new episodes streaming on Hulu the day after their linear debut.
Bachelor Nation will be excited to see that Kelsey Anderson’s father, Mark, is in the mix after the widower won over fans’ hearts during Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” in early 2024. He is among the 24 men in their late 50s and 60s who will court Vassos, who is 61 years old.
Keep reading to get a first look at the two dozen men vying for Vassos’ heart:
Bill
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
Profession: Retired Videographer
Age: 68
Bob
Hometown: Marina Del Rey, California
Profession: Chiropractor
Age: 66
Charles K.
Hometown: Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Profession: Portfolio Manager
Age: 62
Charles L.
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Profession: Retired Financial Analyst
Age: 66
Chock
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Profession: Insurance Executive
Age: 60
Christopher
Hometown: West Babylon, New York
Profession: Contractor
Age: 64
Dan
Hometown: Naples, Florida
Profession: Private Investor
Age: 64
David
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Profession: Rancher
Age: 68
Gary
Hometown: Palm Desert, California
Profession: Retired Finance Executive
Age: 65
Gil
Hometown: Mission Viejo, California
Profession: Educator
Age: 60
Gregg
Hometown: Longboat Key, Florida
Profession: Retired University Vice President
Age: 64
Guy
Hometown: Reno, Nevada
Profession: Emergency Room Doctor
Age: 66
Jack
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Profession: Caterer
Age: 68
Jonathan
Hometown: Oakland, Iowa
Profession: Shipping Consultant
Age: 61
Jordan
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Profession: Sales Manager
Age: 61
Keith
Hometown: San Jose, California
Profession: Girl Dad
Age: 62
Ken
Hometown: Peabody, Massachusetts
Profession: Property Management Treasurer
Age: 60
Kim
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Profession: Retired Navy Captain
Age: 69
Mark
Hometown: Leesville, Louisiana
Profession: Army Veteran
Age: 57
Michael
Hometown: Denver, North Carolina
Profession: Retired Banking CEO
Age: 65
Pablo
Hometown: Cambridge, Maryland
Profession: Retired UN Agency Director
Age: 63
Pascal
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Profession: Salon Owner
Age: 69
RJ
Hometown: Irvine, California
Profession: Financial Adviser
Age: 66
Thomas
Hometown: New York, New York
Profession: FDNY Chief
Age: 62
