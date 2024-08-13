‘The Golden Bachelorette’: Meet the Senior Men Dating Joan Vassos

It’s almost time for “The Golden Bachelorette,” and ABC has unveiled the 24 senior men that will be dating Joan Vassos.

Vassos, who was first introduced while dating Gerry Turner on “The Golden Bachelor” last fall, will get another chance at love after her husband of 32 years passed away. “The Golden Bachelorette” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 8-10 p.m. ET on ABC, with new episodes streaming on Hulu the day after their linear debut.

Bachelor Nation will be excited to see that Kelsey Anderson’s father, Mark, is in the mix after the widower won over fans’ hearts during Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” in early 2024. He is among the 24 men in their late 50s and 60s who will court Vassos, who is 61 years old.

Keep reading to get a first look at the two dozen men vying for Vassos’ heart: