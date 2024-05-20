Joan Vassos is taking the reins from “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner to become ABC’s first-ever “Golden Bachelorette.”

Vassos, who was announced as “The Golden Bachelorette” during Disney’s upfront presentation, was first introduced on “The Golden Bachelor” before she exited from the reality dating show to help take care of her family. Since then, Vassos has won over the hearts of Bachelor Nation and beyond through her heartwarming friendships with the other women on the show.

Now, Vassos is turning her attention to finding a partner for the next chapter of her life and she’ll soon date a pool of eligible senior men when “The Golden Bachelorette” premieres this fall on ABC.

Keep reading to get all the details on the new leading lady.

Who Is Joan Vassos, AKA “The Golden Bachelorette?”

Vassos is a grandmother and school administrator from Rockville, Maryland, who dated Gerry Turner on “The Golden Bachelor.”

How Old Is Joan Vassos?

Vassos is 61.

Was She Previously Married?

Yes, Vassos was married to her husband for 32 years before he passed away.

What Happened to Joan Vassos on “The Golden Bachelor?”

She had an early 1-on-1 date and a promising relationship with Turner before she self-eliminated from the show during Week 4 to help take care of her daughter, who was suffering from postpartum depression.

Vassos told TheWrap that a producer from the show had gotten in touch with her following her departure to see if she wanted to return. Vassos told them she would “love to come back” and production booked her a flight to return to the “Bachelor” mansion, though it turned out it was too early.

“I was going to come back, maybe four or five days after I left,” Vassos said. “And then my daughter wasn’t good again. We just hadn’t made it far enough — I hadn’t gotten her a doctor yet; I had calls in but it just couldn’t unfold quick enough … It wasn’t in the cards.”

What Type of Partner is Vassos Looking for?

The new leading lady is looking for a partner to join her in the next chapter of her life, which she envisions will be “filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family,” per ABC.

When Does “The Golden Bachelorette” Premiere?

ABC has not yet announced the premiere date for “The Golden Bachelorette,” though it will debut this fall on Wednesdays from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. before new episodes of “Abbott Elementary.”