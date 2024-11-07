‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Joan Vassos Says There’s a ‘Weird Twist’ in Finale Family Meeting

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “The Golden Bachelorette” Episode 8.

“The Golden Bachelorette” is nearing a potential engagement for Joan Vassos, though the leading lady cautions there’s a “weird twist” when it comes to her final two suitors meeting her family.

“The family meeting and all that was a little different than other seasons, to be honest,” Vassos told TheWrap during the taping of “The Golden Bachelorette” Men Tell All episode. “That was a weird twist in this season, so the family meeting thing … had a different dynamic than it has in the past … It’s a weird ending.”

While Vassos remained tight-lipped about what the twist entailed (usually the final two hopefuls meet the lead’s family in the finale), she noted that her kids are “very protective” of her.

Beyond the twist when it came to meeting the family, Vassos teased the conclusion of her time as “The Golden Bachelorette” was emotional, but ultimately ended with happy tears, saying “in most ‘Bachelor’ seasons the finale is emotional and mine, certainly, did not stray from that — lots of emotions, lots of tears — but in the end, they were happy tears.”

As Vassos’ time as “The Golden Bachelorette” comes to a close, Bachelor Nation is already casting their votes for the next “Golden Bachelor,” despite the show not yet being renewed for another season. Vassos said everything she thinks about which man from her season would make an ideal lead for the ABC reality dating series, she adds another one of her suitors to the list.

“I would hate to have that job, to have to pick the person, because I think they’re all really, really good,” Vassos said. “Maybe because I love them and they are my good friends now, but I really, honestly think that they would all do a really good job.”

Vassos also admitted that plenty of her friends from “The Golden Bachelor” have expressed interest in some of Vassos’ former suitors from “The Golden Bachelorette,” though several of the men are now in relationships, as they revealed during “The Golden Bachelorette” Men Tell All.

“It’s funny that the women from ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ the ones that I still talk to fairly frequently, none of them are in a committed relationship — not one — which is funny, because when I talked to the guys tonight, several of them are,” Vassos said. “It’s a little bit of a different dynamic. It might be a little easier for men, because they are generally kind of more the aggressor … so maybe they got spurred on by this journey to go out there and find somebody.”

“The Golden Bachelorette” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.