‘The Golden Bachelorette’: Mark Says Being the Next ‘Golden Bachelor’ Is ‘Not an Instant No’

While Mark Anderson did not get his happy ending while dating “The Golden Bachelorette” Joan Vassos, the Bachelor nation favorite said he’d “definitely consider” being the next “Golden Bachelor.”

“I’d definitely consider it, it’s been a fantastic experience for me,” Anderson told TheWrap after “The Golden Bachelorette” Men Tell All. “My daughter, Kelsey [and] Joey — they would have never met each other … it’s something to think about — I’m not an instant no person.”

If offered the opportunity to helm the next season of “The Golden Bachelor,” which has not yet been officially renewed by ABC, Anderson said he would think about the process and what he wanted before going back to his kids and talking to them about.

While Anderson had a rather strong start with Vassos, his journey came to an end just before hometown dates, when Vassos approached Anderson after their one-on-one date and told him their connection wasn’t strong enough to meet his family.

“I was very thankful for the way that she sent me home,” Anderson said. “I understood what she was saying, fully took it in, fully processed, and said ‘I could have done better, right? I could have expressed some more stuff,’ but I was good with it.”

Below, Anderson shares if he has any regrets from his time on “The Golden Bachelorette,” and his thoughts on Joey Graziadei’s performance on “Dancing With the Stars” this season.

TheWrap: What was it like to see Joan tonight? Was there anything you wanted to tell her?

Anderson: When I left, I had just a wonderful opportunity that she sat down and talked with me and explained, which it could have been just a rose ceremony and time for me to go … tonight, [I wanted] just to tell her thank you again for the journey. It was fantastic.

Is there anything you would’ve done differently when it came to opening up quickly?

It was, I think, the time — just knowing that you only have so much time, like a couple minutes, to really make an impression … if I had done it differently I don’t know, would I have been myself, because I’m not that way — I’m a little bit slower.

What’s something that you know Joan taught you that you’ll take with you as you move forward?

The way that we interacted, when she sat down to see me — when we talked to each other, there were a mansion from the man, but as her and I were talking … the communication was just right — it took away worries, any doubt that I had that, is she really hearing what I’m saying?

It was so sweet to hear Jonathan share the post-it notes you wrote him. Why were you moved to write him those?

That was a surprise — I didn’t know he was gonna bring that up. But you know that that morning, when he came downstairs, he did say, “thank you.” It was from the heart — something for him to put up. I had actually done that same thing and I explained to him that I had done it, and it helped me to create that worth within myself and you look at yourself in the mirror and say things to yourself, it’s different. That self-affirmation is so important, and it’ll get get him through whatever times he’s feeling.It was just something that I could do right then, so I did it.

What have you thought of Joey’s performance on “Dancing with the Star Wars” this season? What’s been your favorite performance of his?

He’s killing it. I think the rock and roll was fantastic, he should have had 10s.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

“The Golden Bachelorette” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.