‘The Hunt’ Director Craig Zobel Sets New Sci-Fi Thriller at New Line

“The Hunt” director Craig Zobel has set his next project: he will direct a currently untitled sci-fi thriller at New Line Cinema, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Evan Spiliotopoulos (“Snake Eyes,” “Beauty and the Beast”) wrote the original script, and Andrea Berloff (“Straight Outta Compton”) wrote the most recent draft. The log line is being kept under wraps.

Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo will produce, while Scott Sheldon will executive produce and Shelby Thomas will oversee for FlynnPictureCo. Flynn recently produced “Red Notice” starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, as well as Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” also starring Johnson.

Also Read: 'The Hunt' Director Craig Zobel Doesn't Believe Film Could Incite Violence: 'I Wouldn't Have Made It'

Zobel most recently directed all seven episodes and serves as executive producer on the upcoming HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown” starring Kate Winslet.

“The Hunt” was released early last year, and his other credits include “Z for Zachariah” and the indie thriller “Compliance.”

Zobel is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Deadline first reported the news.