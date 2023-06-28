Lily-Rose Depp thinks all the best art is polarizing, including her role in HBO’s “The Idol.”

The HBO drama series, which will air its first season finale on Sunday, has been met with much commentary and controversy when it comes to the portrayal of Depp’s character through the male gaze.

In showrunner Sam Levinson’s latest television project since “Euphoria,” Depp portrays Jocelyn, a female pop star looking to get back in the spotlight with the help of sinister nightclub owner Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye).

“I think the trust that we all built with each other, you and I, and Sam and I, and Abel and I, that can only make for a really safe-feeling set. So when it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional,” she told Vogue Australia in a joint interview with costar Troye Sivan. “That was really important to me and something that I was excited about doing. I’m not scared of it. I think we live in a highly sexualized world. I think that’s an interesting thing to explore.”

Depp knows that some may not want to watch her performance alongside Tesfaye.

“For me, the whole character and the show and her arc was really a collaboration through and through. We know that we’re making something provocative and we are not shying away from that. That’s something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning,” Depp said. “I was never interested in making something puritanical. It’s OK if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine – I think all the best art is [polarizing]. I’ve never felt more respected and more safe on a set, honestly.”

When asked about saying goodbye to the show after the finale airs, Sivan remarked that he feels like they are just getting started.

“I’ll never say goodbye to Jocelyn. It was such a beautiful time in my life, honestly, shooting this, with you, with all of us and everything,” Depp said. “I’ll never forget it and it will live in my heart forever. I love this character so much, I feel like she has really changed me and also taught me so, so, so much.”

“The Idol” season finale premieres Sunday at 9 p.m ET/PT and streaming on Max.