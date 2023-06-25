9 Most Shocking Moments From ‘The Idol’ Episode 4

Note: This story contains spoilers from the “The Idol” episode 4.

With only two episodes left in its five-episode season, HBO’s “The Idol” is giving “Euphoria” a run for its money as the questionable relationship between rebounding pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and shady nightclub owner Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye) gets even more twisted.

Last week’s episode left off with Jocelyn divulging her newfound friends about the abuse she faced from her mother, who would use a hairbrush to hit her when she was disobedient, using it as a correcting tool when Jocelyn didn’t exercise, flirted with someone she didn’t like or did anything not up to her mother’s standards. After hearing these painful memories, Tedros instructed Jocelyn to get the hairbrush, explaining they must work through the trauma to come out stronger.

By episode 4, titled “Stars Belong to the World,” Tedros has taken over even more of Jocelyn’s decisions as Dyanne, Jocelyn’s backup dancer and friend, slides into the spotlight even more.

Keep reading to get the full picture of just how much “The Idol” has intensified by its second to last episode of the season.

Destiny Reveals Tedros’ True Identity — and his Rap Sheet

At the top of the episode, Destiny (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) confronts Jocelyn’s other manager Chaim after learning Tedros’ real name and his criminal record. Mauricio Costello Jackson, who has been holing up as Tedros, was on trial for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and holding her hostage for three days, during which he tortured her.

Destiny Suggests They Kill the “Motherf–ker”

After revealing her newfound knowledge, Destiny brings a proposition to Chaim: “I think we should kill this motherf–ker.” Chaim resists the suggestion and the duo instead comes up with a new plan in which Destiny becomes the eyes and ears at Jocelyn’s house — observing Tedros’ every move.

Cracks Begin to Slip in Tedros’ Story

Destiny’s first hint at trouble comes through in a conversation with Chloe, in which Destiny gives her pointers on singing and asks her about her relationship with Tedros. Chloe tells Destiny that Tedros saved her life, getting her off the streets when she was a heroine addict and letting her sleep at the club until she and the rest of Tedros’ crew began staying at Jocelyn’s house. When Destiny asks how old Chloe is, Chloe begins to say 17, but instead corrects herself and says she is 18 years old.

Tedros Pleasures Jocelyn In Front of Her Friends and Business Associates

In an effort to get the best music out of Jocelyn, Tedros blindfolds Jocelyn while they’re recording a new song in front of Jocelyn’s friends and several producers, telling Jocelyn to imagine it’s just the two of them. Tedros begins to pleasure Jocelyn in front of the microphone as Destiny, Leia (Rachel Sennott), Mike Dean and a gaggle of others watch.

Dyanne Is Offered to Take Over “World Class Sinner”

After taking center stage on the music video for “World Class Sinner,” Nikki brings in Dyanne for a meeting at Jocelyn’s record label, during which they offer the once backup dancer an irresistible ticket to stardom, beginning with recording “World Class Sinner” as her own. We have yet to hear Dyanne’s answer yet, but the offer is pretty hard to refuse.

Tedros Takes Out the Shock Collar — and Uses it on Xander

After creeping on Xander and listening to him sing in the shower, Tedros calls for everyone staying at the house to get up and get in a line as he begins to pick on Xander. Rehashing past drama surrounding Xander’s role in keeping the abuse against Jocelyn on the low, among other situations, Tedros takes out his shock collar — which Jocelyn fetches for him — and proceeds to use the collar on Xander, despite his efforts to run away. Hours later, it’s clear Xander was restrained by the collar all day.

Tedros Pressures Jocelyn to Divulge her Abuse to the World

After waking up Jocelyn with a brilliant idea, Tedros suggests that Jocelyn shares her trauma with the world. Just like that, Jocelyn appears on an Instagram live and tells her followers about the abuse she faced from her mother, making a promise that her past trauma won’t affect the person she wants to be, confirming that she will become “a new Jocelyn.”

Jocelyn Learns Dyanne’s Secrets — and Lets Go of “World Class Sinner”

At a party at Jocelyn’s house, Dyanne shows up and begins talking to Tedros quite intensely. Meanwhile, Chloe reveals to Jocelyn that Tedros and Dyanne knew each other well before Jocelyn first met Tedros at the club, and in fact, Tedros asked Dyanne to bring Jocelyn to the club in the first place.

When Jocelyn finally talks to Dyanne, Dyanne tells her about the offer to take “World Class Sinner” as her own and asks Jocelyn for permission to take it over. Blown away by what she just learned, Jocelyn gives Dyanne the go ahead to take the single.

Jocelyn Calls In Her Ex-Boyfriend, Giving Tedros the Perfect Opportunity for Sabotage

Upon learning about Dyanne’s relationship with Tedros, Jocelyn invites her ex-boyfriend, Rob, to come to the party, seemingly picking up their fling after he cheated on Jocelyn with a co-star. When Rob walks in, he has no clue who Tedros is, leading Tedros to get wildly intimidated by the actor. Jocelyn hooks up with Rob, forgetting all about Tedros and leaving him waiting by the door.

When Rob leaves, Xander approaches him and asks for a photo with a scantily clad girl from Tedros’ crew, who surprises Rob by posing in some very suggestive ways for the photo. “It’s perfect,” Xander says as Rob leaves, confirming the plot to compromise his relationship with Jocelyn and/or leak the photos online that was likely devised by Tedros.

New episodes of “The Idol” premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streaming on Max.