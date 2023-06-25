While “The Idol” viewers may have grown accustomed to the HBO drama’s scandalous nature, Da’Vine Joy Randolph teased that the series will transform in its remaining two episodes.

“What you’ve seen up until now, it’s about to completely turn on its head,” Randolph told TheWrap, adding that discourse about the HBO drama’s nudity and profanity is “about to turn” and “reveal something different.”

“The man [created] ‘Euphoria,'” Randolph said of “Idol” creator Sam Levinson. “You really think it’s gonna be surface and obvious? No, there’s a spin — there’s a huge, huge spin.”

As the relationship between rebounding pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and shady nightclub owner Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye) continues to escalate, it’s safe to say he is involved in whatever sinister plot comes next. The developments will confirm suspicions from Destiny (Randolph), Jocelyn’s manager who foresaw the trouble Tedros would bring from a mile away.

While Randolph noted that upcoming episodes hint at Destiny’s background in the industry, she envisions that Jocelyn’s other manager, Chaim (Hank Azaria), brought her into the pop star’s team to bring some edge and freshness into the fold.

“She’s been a part of this life in a very intimate way herself, even in some ways as a performer,” Randolph said. “This is someone who’s been there, done that, and now has found their new way of how they want to still be a part of this world but in a new space.”

As Jocelyn struggles with rebuilding her image after a nervous breakdown derailed her last tour — as well as grieving the loss of her late mother — Destiny and Chaim are her first line of defense when it comes to both business and personal needs. Functioning as a chosen family, Randolph said Destiny wears many hats in Jocelyn’s life, sometimes acting as a mother, best friend or auntie depending on the circumstances.

“I am there as a support system — I know when to talk business to her and I know when she needs… love and TLC,” Randolph said. “[Destiny] is someone who deeply loves and cares for [Jocelyn]… I wouldn’t say she feels sorry for her, but she’s very empathetic to her. It’s very hard — the situation she’s in — so I want to see her succeed.”

Like any woman in the industry, Randolph imagines that Destiny has also experienced her share of trouble surrounding overzealous and sleazy men, leading her to immediately call “bulls–t” when Jocelyn starts bringing Tedros around.

“When this Tedros guy comes, she’s been there, done that — she knows this type, yes probably dated one of these guys herself at some point in her life,” Randolph said. “The moment she sees him, [she knows] it’s bulls–t… There’s no disrespect to Abel and his character, but it’s like, ‘I know what this is. I know this guy. I know what this type is.'”

Though her character knows her gut feeling is correct that Tedros is “a problem,” Randolph noted that “Destiny is not all that worried, because she knows what to do when the time comes.”

Instead, Randolph likened her character’s treatment of Jocelyn to that of a pre-pubescent teenager, who would take a slap on the wrist as an opportunity to deepen her involvement with Tedros, prompting Destiny to observe the pair carefully while letting Jocelyn believe she has total freedom to galavant with her new beau’s crew.

“It’s kind of like how parents are like, ‘You guys have a party, but you’re having it at our house and we’re gonna be here’ — it’s supervised fun,” Randolph said. “I’m gonna make you think that you’re doing your thing, and you’re having a blast and you have complete freedom, but the moment something truly goes left, I’m stepping in and shutting it.”

Amid pressure for Jocelyn’s comeback album to soar to the top of the charts, and the growing influence of Tedros and his friends, Randolph emphasized Destiny’s careful balance to avoid pushing Jocelyn too far into Tedros’ scheme — noting that “for Jocelyn to lean more [into Tedros] would be a tailspin of utter destruction.”

“It really is this fine line negotiation that she’s mastering of spinning all these plates and letting everyone do their thing, making sure everything falls into place,” Randolph said. “She’ll never let anything get too crazy, while at the same time making people feel like they’re making their own decisions for themselves.”

“The Idol” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streams on Max.