HBO’s newest original drama, “The Idol,” delves into the dark side of fame.

Co-created and co-executive produced by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, it stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, a pop star whose antics have captured the public’s attention (think Britney or Miley).

The logline for the series reads: “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

The drama is just unfolding, so if you’re eager to know exactly when you can see new episodes, we’ve assembled a handy guide to “The Idol” release schedule and what time new episodes air.

When did “The Idol” premiere?

“The Idol” had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

For general audiences, “The Idol” debuts Sunday, June 4, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max (formerly HBO Max). You must have an active Max subscription to stream the show.

What time does “The Idol” come on HBO?

New episodes of “The Idol” are released each Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and Max.

What time is “The Idol” streaming on Max?

Each new episode streams on Max at 9:00 p.m. ET. If you’re on the west coast, you can start streaming the latest “The Idol” episode at 6:00 p.m. PT on Max.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

Season 1 of “The Idol” is comprised of five episodes, with one new episode released every Sunday.

Here is the full “The Idol” release schedule:

Episode 1: June 4 (“Pop Tarts & Rat Tales”)

Episode 2: June 11 (“Double Fantasy”)

Episode 3: June 18 (“Daybreak”)

Episode 4: June 25 (TBD)

Episode 5: July 2 (TBD season finale)

Who is in “The Idol” cast?

The cast of “The Idol” includes:

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as Tedros, part night-club impresario, part cult-leader

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, a rising pop star

Troye Sivan as Xander, Jocelyn’s creative director

Dan Levy as Jocelyn’s publicist

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny, Jocelyn’s co-manager

Eli Roth as a Live Nation rep

Hari Nef as Talia, a Vanity Fair writer

Jane Adams as Nikki, a record label exec

Jennie Ruby Jane as Dyanne, Jocelyn’s backup dancer

Mike Dean as a music producer

Moses Sumney as Izaak, a follower of Tedros

Rachel Sennott as Leia, Jocelyn’s assistant/best friend

Ramsey as herself

Suzanna Son as Chloe, a follower of Tedros

Hank Azaria as Chaim, Jocelyn’s co-manager

You can read more about their performances in TheWrap’s review.

Watch “The Idol” trailer