‘The Idol’ Worship: All Eyes on Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd at Cannes Premiere (Photos)

Filmmaker Sam Levinson, rapper Travis Scott, actress Hari Nef and more stun on the red carpet

| May 22, 2023 @ 3:36 PM

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Sam Levinson attend the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival (Courtesy of by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The long-awaited premiere of HBO’s “The Idol” is finally here and its stars and guests are making their own rise to fame on Monday’s Cannes red carpet for the occasion. The drama series, which has been shrouded in controversy amid accusations of a chaotic production filled with reshoots, follows pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who is lured to the dark side of the entertainment industry by mysterious nightclub owner Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye).

Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye

Julia Fox

Jeremy O. Harris

Hari Nef

Travis Scott

Alton Mason

Jennie Kim

Stella Maxwell