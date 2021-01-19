HBO released the trailer for its upcoming documentary series “The Lady and the Dale” on Tuesday, sharing the story of one of America’s long-overlooked scammers.

Set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 31, “The Lady and the Dale” is a four-part documentary series about Elizabeth Carmichael, an entrepreneur who rose to prominence during the 1970s oil crisis by promoting a fuel-efficient three-wheeled vehicle known as The Dale.

Per HBO, “Her promotional zeal thrust her into fierce public and media scrutiny which uncovered a web of mystery and suspicion about the car’s technology and her own checkered past.”

The series from directors Nick Cammilleri and Zackary Drucker, is described as “a probing exploration of family and identity seen through the lens of the rise and fall of a fearless and wily innovator, an extraordinarily resilient woman and a dedicated parent.”

“The Lady and the Dale” will debut with two episodes on Jan. 31, with the final two installments to roll out weekly on HBO and HBO Max. Mark and Jay Duplass, who previously worked with HBO on the scripted anthology series “Room 104,” are executive producers on the project.