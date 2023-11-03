Taylor Sheridan’s CMT docuseries “The Last Cowboy” will return for Season 4 with a commercial-free premiere on Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The series, which first debuted on Paramount Network and moved to CMT witjh Season 2, chronicles the elite Western horse-riding competition of horse reining. Men and women face off against one another as they guide their horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops.

In 2019, Sheridan launched “Run for a Million,” an arena-based reining competition with a prize worth $1 million. It takes place at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center in Las Vegas. The docuseries gives fans an inside look at the daily lives of the contestants as they train for the big event that closes out each season.

During this season’s “Run for a Million,” 17 riders qualify to compete for the $1 million top prize, including more women than ever before. Meanwhile, the competition has expanded to also encompass the equine sports of “cutting” and “cow horse,” which test riders’ ability to work with cattle.

The contestants on Season 4 include new mom Cira Baeck, who is back after withdrawing from the competition last year because she was pregnant; Andrea Fappani competing aginast his own son; Casey Deary, who’s got a table full of trophies but hasn’t yet won “Run for a Million”; and Matt Mills, who is hoping to break his qualifying curse.

Also in the competition is Francesco Martinotti, a new member of the McCutcheon family and young superstar Adan Banuelos.

“The Last Cowboy” is produced for CMT by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Michelle Schiefen, Apryl Richards and Elizabeth Ashe serving as executive producers. Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin also serve as executive producers. Keith Cox and Todd Baynes oversee the production for CMT.