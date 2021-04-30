‘The Last Kingdom’ on Netflix to End With Season 5

“The Last Kingdom” is officially headed into the last season. After six years, split between two different networks, Season 5 will be the final season for the show, according to Deadline and Variety.

Originally debuting on BBC Two in 2015, “The Last Kingdom” found a home at Netflix in 2018. The series is an adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling The Saxon Stories novels, following the adventures of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a Saxon-born warrior who was raised a Dane, in ninth and tenth-century England.

The final season of “The Last Kingdom” will be based on the ninth and 10th books in the 13-part series, and consist of 10 episodes, currently filming in Hungary. In these final episode Uhtred will be tasked with training King Edward’s first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior, working to achieve his own destiny. In the process, Uhtred will have to face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss.

“The Last Kingdom” will see a slew of new actors this season, as well as new directors.

Patrick Robinson (Sitting in Limbo) will play the role of Father Benedict, a holy man with a troubled past; Sonya Cassidy (Humans) will play Eadgifu, a smart and openhearted Saxon who arrives in Winchester; and Harry Gilby (Tolkien) will introduce Aethelstan, a young man trained by Uhtred to follow in his footsteps.

Series star Dreymon will make his directorial debut in the final season, and Andy Hay (Lucky Man), Paul Wilmshurst (Strike Back), Anthony Philipson (Our Girl), and Jon East (Pennyworth) will also direct in the final 10 episodes.