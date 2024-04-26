Roku CEO Anthony Wood Sees Pay Dip to $20.2 Million in 2023

Roku chairman and CEO Anthony Wood Jr. received $20.2 million in total compensation for 2023, a slight dip from his $20.9 million pay package in 2022.

The package included a $1.2 million base salary, $7.57 million in stock awards, $11.4 million in option awards and $18,825 in “other” compensation, which included medical and life insurance premiums paid on his behalf. In comparison, he received a $1.2 million base salary, $19.8 million in option awards and $16,644 in “other” compensation in 2022.

Roku’s median employee received $253,359 in total compensation in 2023. The ratio of Wood’s compensation compared to the median employee was 80 to 1.

Meanwhile, Roku Media president Charlie Collier saw his total pay drop to $6.8 million in 2023, compared to the $53.3 million he received in 2022.

His 2023 package included a $6.825 million base salary and $18,825 in “other” compensation, which included medical and life insurance premiums paid on his behalf. In 2022, Collier received a base salary of $1.075 million, $23.28 million in stock awards, $28.93 million in option awards and $25,245 in “other” compensation, including medical and life insurance premiums paid on his behalf and a one-time reimbursement paid for $25,000 in attorneys’ fees related to the negotiation of his offer letter.

Pursuant to Roku’s supplemental option program, Wood elected to forego $600,000 and Collier elected to forego $1 million worth of their 2023 base salaries in exchange for monthly grants of vested stock options equal to that amount.

The pay disclosure, which was made in Roku’s proxy filing on Friday, comes a day after the company beat earnings expectations for its first quarter of 2024.

However, shares of Roku reversed their initial gains on Thursday after management warned that its adjusted EBITDA would moderate in the second half of 2024 as it anticipates “normal seasonal spend” in sales and marketing for its devices segment.

The stock, which fell another 10% on Friday, is down 36.6% year to date.