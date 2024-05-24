Jeffrey Wright has joined the cast of “The Last of Us” Season 2.

The “American Fiction” actor will star as Isaac in the HBO drama, reprising his voice role from the “The Last of Us Part II” video game. Isaac is described as a “quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy.”

Wright joins previously announced Season 2 new additions Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen and Danny Ramirez as Manny.

“Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara will also guest star in the upcoming season, which began filming in February and is set to debut in the first half of 2025.

Pedro Pascal will reprise his role as Joel alongside Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie; Gabriel Luna, who plays Tommy; and Rutina Wesley, who plays Maria.

Like the HBO drama series’ first installment, Season 2 will be based on “The Last of Us: Part II,” which takes place five years after Joel and Ellie’s dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States and will see the pair having settled down in Jackson, Wyoming.

Written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, “The Last of Us” is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog. Additional EPs for the series include Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Evan Wells.

In addition to recently starring in “American Fiction,” which earned him a 2024 Independent Spirit Award, Wright can be seen in HBO’s “Westworld,” “Rustin,” “Asteroid City,” “The French Dispatch” and “The Batman.”

Jeffrey Wright is repped by CAA, Strategic PR and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner and Klein.