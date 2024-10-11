Pamela Anderson Drama ‘The Last Showgirl’ Gets Awards-Qualifying Run This December

“The Last Showgirl” will be taking center stage this winter.

Roadside Attractions has dated Gia Coppola’s latest for an awards-qualifying run in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2024. The film will then open nationwide on Jan. 10, 2025.

The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Roadside Attractions acquired the North American rights to the film. Since then, “The Last Showgirl” has won a Special Jury Prize at the San Sebastián Film Festival and earned warm reviews, with critics singling out Pamela Anderson’s lead performance. Our own review out of TIFF stated that the film “is a triumph for Anderson at a time when Hollywood is poised for comebacks.”

The official synopsis reads: “When the glittering Las Vegas revue she has headlined for decades announces it will soon close, glamorous showgirl Shelly (Anderson) must reconcile with the decisions she’s made and the community she has built as she plans her next act.”

“The Last Showgirl” also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd. It was written by Kate Gersten and produced by filmmaker and co-founder of Utopia Media, Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey. The movie also features a new original song “Beautiful That Way,” sung by Miley Cyrus, produced by Academy Award nominee Andrew Wyatt and written by Cyrus, Wyatt and Lykke Li.

The film was packaged and produced by Utopia under their Originals company in association with Pinky Promise, High Frequency Holdings and Digital Ignition Entertainment. Dani Koenigsberg serves as co-producer, while Nick Darmestaedter, Kate Gersten, Brandon Thomas Lee, Michael Clofine for DI Entertainment, Jessamine Burgum and Kara Durrett for Pinky Promise, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby for High Frequency Entertainment and Robina Riccitiello and Josh Peters for Spark Features serve as executive producers.