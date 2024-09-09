Pamela Anderson Says She’d Never Been Given a Good Script in Her Life Until ‘The Last Showgirl’ | Wrap Studio

Pamela Anderson described her role in “The Last Showgirl” as a must-do project, explaining how the script immediately resonated with her: “I had to do it, like life or death.”

Best known for her roles in “Baywatch” and “Home Improvement,” Anderson had an intense emotional connection to the film, revealing how the screenplay connected with her in a way she had never experienced before.

“I’d never read a good script in my life. I’ve never been given a script at that caliber where I felt so strong,” Anderson told TheWrap’s Steve Pond at TheWrap’s 2024 TIFF Studio sponsored by Moët & Chandon and Boss Design. “I said, ‘Oh, this must be what that thing is when you really relate to a script and you really want to do it more than anything in the world.’ I read it, and I said, ‘There’s nobody that can do this but me, I have to do it.’”

In the film, Anderson stars as Shelley, an aging Las Vegas performer who reveres The Razzle Dazzle, a seemingly ancient remnant of the city’s golden past. Equipped with dance skills and a love of live performances, Shelley is heartbroken when it’s announced that the show she’s dedicated her life to will close forever in two weeks’ time.

Anderson’s enthusiasm for the project was so deep that she recalls frantically calling the director, Gia Coppola. “I remember calling Gia and rambling fire, and she’s like, ‘Don’t worry. No, you’re doing it. You’re doing it.’”

For Anderson, “The Last Showgirl” represented more than just another acting job. She described it as a transformative experience.

“It just felt like such a such a transformation that I needed to make,” the actress said. “And it was very healing. There’s so much about it that really changed my life for the better. And I needed it. I needed it so bad, to do that for my soul. So it was a very big deal.”

The project marked a return to Anderson’s early acting aspirations. “I’ve always been fascinated with acting. Even the beginning of my career, I took acting lessons, I went to a studio, and then I got married and I got distracted and everything else, and I had kids and everything.”

Anderson took the job so seriously that she even returned to acting school to prepare for the role. “So now, when this came all around again, I got back into acting school and really took it seriously. So this just felt like a big relief. Every day I went to work,” she added.

