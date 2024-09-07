TheWrap’s TIFF Portrait Studio Gallery: Ben Stiller, Pamela Anderson and More

Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka, Pamela Anderson, Chole Sevigny, Ben Stiller and more struck a pose at TheWrap’s 2024 TIFF Studio sponsored by Moët & Chandon and Boss Design.
This year’s iteration of the Toronto International Film Festival is playing host to the premieres of the Stiller-fronted comedy “Nutcrackers,” Anderson’s Vegas showgirl drama “The Last Showgirl,” the adaptation “Bonjour Tristesse” and others, and the cast and filmmakers behind these films stopped by TheWrap’s studio for interviews and to post for portraits by photographer O’Shane Howard.
Peruse TheWrap’s TIFF Studio portrait gallery below and check back throughout the festival as we update with more portraits.
Kiernan Shipka, “The Last Showgirl”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”
Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”
Kate Gersten, “The Last Showgirl”
Brenda Song, “The Last Showgirl”
Billie Lourd, “The Last Showgirl”
Gia Coppola, “The Last Showgirl”
Gia Coppola, Kate Gersten, Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Brenda Song, and Kiernan Shipka, “The Last Showgirl”
Chloë Sevigny, “Bonjour Tristesse”
Durga Chew-Bose, Chloë Sevigny, Claes Bang, Lily McInerny, Naïlia Harzoune, and Aliocha Schneider,”Bonjour Tristesse”
Ryan Destiny, “The Fire Inside”
Claressa Shields, 2x Olympic Boxing Legend & New Heavyweight Champion of the World, “The Fire Inside”
Rachel Morrison, “The Fire Inside”
Rachel Morrison, Claressa Shields and Ryan Destiny, “The Fire Inside”
Cobie Smulders, “Sharp Corner”
Ben Foster, “Sharp Corner”
Jason Buxton, Cobie Smulders, and Ben Foster, “Sharp Corner”
Ben Stiller, “Nutcrackers”
David Gordon Green, “Nutcrackers”
David Gordon Green, Ben Stiller, Homer Janson, Uli Janson, Arlo Janson, and Atlas Janson, “Nutcrackers”
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”
Mike Leigh, “Hard Truths”
Michele Austin, “Hard Truths”
David Webber, “Hard Truths”
Mike Leigh, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Michele Austin, and David Webber, “Hard Truths”
Vicky Krieps, “Went Up The Hill”
Dacre Montgomery, “Went Up The Hill”
Samuel Van Grinsven, “Went Up The Hill”
Samuel Van Grinsven, Dacre Montgomery, and Vicky Krieps, “Went Up The Hill”
Orlando Bloom, “The Cut”
Caitríona Balf, “The Cut”
Sean Ellis, “The Cut”
John Turturro, “The Cut”
Sean Ellis, Orlando Bloom, Caitríona Balfe, and John Turturro, “The Cut”
Alfonsina Maria Carrocio, “The Penguin Lessons”
Vivian El Jabar, “The Penguin Lessons”
Peter Cattaneo, “The Penguin Lessons”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Penguin Lessons”
Jeffrey Charles Pope, “The Penguin Lessons”
Peter Cattaneo, Jeffrey Charles Pope, Alfonsina Maria Carrocio, Jonathan Pryce, and Vivian El Jabar, “The Penguin Lessons”
Ellie Bamber, “William Tell”
Claes Bang, “William Tell”
Nick Hamm, “William Tell”
Nick Hamm, Claes Bang, and Ellie Bamber, “William Tell”
Jharrel Jerome, “Unstoppable”
Bobby Cannavale, “Unstoppable”
William Goldenberg, “Unstoppable”
Don Cheadle, “Unstoppable”
Anthony Robles, “Unstoppable”
Jharrel Jerome, William Goldenberg, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle, and Anthony Robles, “Unstoppable”