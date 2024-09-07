TheWrap’s TIFF Portrait Studio Gallery: Ben Stiller, Pamela Anderson and More

TIFF 2024: Stars like Chloë Sevigny, Kiernan Shipka and Jamie Lee Curtis stopped by TheWrap’s Toronto studio

Photos by O’shane Howard

Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka, Pamela Anderson, Chole Sevigny, Ben Stiller and more struck a pose at TheWrap’s 2024 TIFF Studio sponsored by Moët & Chandon and Boss Design.

This year’s iteration of the Toronto International Film Festival is playing host to the premieres of the Stiller-fronted comedy “Nutcrackers,” Anderson’s Vegas showgirl drama “The Last Showgirl,” the adaptation “Bonjour Tristesse” and others, and the cast and filmmakers behind these films stopped by TheWrap’s studio for interviews and to post for portraits by photographer O’Shane Howard.

Peruse TheWrap’s TIFF Studio portrait gallery below and check back throughout the festival as we update with more portraits.

Cast of Bonjour Tristesse
Photo by O’shane Howard

Kiernan Shipka, “The Last Showgirl”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Kate Gersten, “The Last Showgirl”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Brenda Song, “The Last Showgirl”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Billie Lourd, “The Last Showgirl”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Gia Coppola, “The Last Showgirl”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Gia Coppola, Kate Gersten, Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Brenda Song, and Kiernan Shipka, “The Last Showgirl”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Chloë Sevigny, “Bonjour Tristesse”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Durga Chew-Bose, Chloë Sevigny, Claes Bang, Lily McInerny, Naïlia Harzoune, and Aliocha Schneider,”Bonjour Tristesse”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Ryan Destiny, “The Fire Inside”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Claressa Shields, 2x Olympic Boxing Legend & New Heavyweight Champion of the World, “The Fire Inside”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Rachel Morrison, “The Fire Inside”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Rachel Morrison, Claressa Shields and Ryan Destiny, “The Fire Inside”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Cobie Smulders, “Sharp Corner”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Ben Foster, “Sharp Corner”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Jason Buxton, Cobie Smulders, and Ben Foster, “Sharp Corner”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Ben Stiller, “Nutcrackers”

Photo by O’shane Howard

David Gordon Green, “Nutcrackers”

Photo by O’shane Howard

David Gordon Green, Ben Stiller, Homer Janson, Uli Janson, Arlo Janson, and Atlas Janson, “Nutcrackers”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Mike Leigh, “Hard Truths”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Michele Austin, “Hard Truths”

Photo by O’shane Howard

David Webber, “Hard Truths”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Mike Leigh, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Michele Austin, and David Webber, “Hard Truths”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Vicky Krieps, “Went Up The Hill”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Dacre Montgomery, “Went Up The Hill”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Samuel Van Grinsven, “Went Up The Hill”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Samuel Van Grinsven, Dacre Montgomery, and Vicky Krieps, “Went Up The Hill”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Orlando Bloom, “The Cut”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Caitríona Balf, “The Cut”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Sean Ellis, “The Cut”

Photo by O’shane Howard

John Turturro, “The Cut”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Sean Ellis, Orlando Bloom, Caitríona Balfe, and John Turturro, “The Cut”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Alfonsina Maria Carrocio, “The Penguin Lessons”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Vivian El Jabar, “The Penguin Lessons”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Peter Cattaneo, “The Penguin Lessons”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Jonathan Pryce, “The Penguin Lessons”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Jeffrey Charles Pope, “The Penguin Lessons”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Peter Cattaneo, Jeffrey Charles Pope, Alfonsina Maria Carrocio, Jonathan Pryce, and Vivian El Jabar, “The Penguin Lessons”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Ellie Bamber, “William Tell”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Claes Bang, “William Tell”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Nick Hamm, “William Tell”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Nick Hamm, Claes Bang, and Ellie Bamber, “William Tell”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Jharrel Jerome, “Unstoppable”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Bobby Cannavale, “Unstoppable”

Photo by O’shane Howard

William Goldenberg, “Unstoppable”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Don Cheadle, “Unstoppable”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Anthony Robles, “Unstoppable”

Photo by O’shane Howard

Jharrel Jerome, William Goldenberg, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle, and Anthony Robles, “Unstoppable”

