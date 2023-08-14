 ‘The Marvels’ Director Admits Superhero Fatigue ‘Absolutely Exists’ but Says ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel Is ‘Wacky and Silly’

“The Marvels” director Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”) said “superhero fatigue” is real and detailed how the “Captain Marvel” sequel will counter that by being “wacky” and “silly.”

For some, you never get too many superhero films — for others, there may be some burnout. Nevertheless, Hollywood is churning cape films out, including the upcoming “The Marvels.” During an interview with Total Film Magazine, DaCosta opened up about how the movie will stand out against its Marvel predecessors.

“I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists,” the director said. “The biggest difference from other MCU movies is that it’s really wacky, and silly.”

She continued: “The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

“The Avengers movies are these epic conclusions to chapters of storytelling, whereas this is a team-up within the narrative that we didn’t necessarily expect for Marvel,” executive producer Mary Livanos said in the interview. “Usually, you wait for characters to show up all together in Avengers movies. We were excited to design a team-up featuring characters that women from all walks of life could relate to.”

“The Marvels” stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Mckenna Grace, Park Seo-joon and Zawe Ashton. In this sequel to “Captain Marvel,” Larson’s character Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel) has regained her identity from the Kree and takes revenge on the Kree Supreme Intelligence. However, her powers become intertwined with two other heroes — ultimately forming the Marvels — as she takes on the burden of a destabilized universe.