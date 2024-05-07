It’s time for the quarter finals on “The Masked Singer,” bringing together Gumball, Goldfish, Clock and Poodle Moth on the Fox competition this week. And, in TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg thinks the woman under the mask might be part of a very well-known family.

Fitting for the quarter finals, the theme of Wednesday’s episode is “Final Four” night, and the contestants kick off the show with a group performance of panelist Rita Ora’s hit song, “Praising You!” As far as individual performances go, the remaining contestants sing jams including “Price Tag,” “I’m Yours,” “Get On Your Feet,” and “Unforgettable.”

It’s unclear who will sing what just yet, but whatever Clock sings, it inspires some new guesses from Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy,

Following her performance, Thicke notes that Clock is “definitely one of the most soulful singers we’ve had on the show,” before latching onto a clue that indicates that Clock has performed for the Pope. Based on that, plus her previous discussion of her son, Thicke thinks Clock might be Stephanie Mills.

Jenny McCarthy also gravitates toward the clue about singing for the Pope, but she can’t quite narrow it down to one person. So, she technically guesses several.

“How about the group behind the greatest disco song of all time, ‘We Are Family,’” she says, prompting excitement from Rita Ora. “Why couldn’t this be Sister Sledge? It could be Kathy, Debbie or Kim!”

You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of the quarter finals of “The Masked Singer” in the video above.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.