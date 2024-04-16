It’s officially time for the Group A finals on “The Masked Singer,” and Rita Ora has a new guess at Goldfish’s identity this week. But, it does cause her to tear up a bit.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at the Queen-themed episode, Ora admits to Goldfish that “all my guesses since I’ve seen you have really confused me.” She’s suggested a range of people, including “Glee” star Lea Michele and “Vampire Diaries” alum Nina Dobrev during Season 11.

However, based on the latest set of clues, Ora has a clearer picture of who might be under the mask: “When I was first getting into music and I came over here stateside, this person was really nice to me from the get-go. And she’s such an incredible human.”

Ora particularly hones in on the fact that Goldfish tells a story of losing someone close to her. Knowing who it might be, the panelist starts to tear up as she explains her thinking to the audience.

“I think if it’s this person, it was her father, sadly. He passed away hours before she did one of my favorite live versions of ‘Grease,’” she recalls. “And she bravely still went out and was incredible, that’s why I’m getting so emotional.”

All of that, combined with a clue that points to a connection between Goldfish and panelist Ken Jeong — Ora thinks it would be the “My Little Pony” movie — leads Ora to guess that Goldfish just might be “High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens.

Only time will tell for sure, but you can watch TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek in the video above.