‘The Masked Singer’: Lovebird Compares Secrecy of the Show to ‘The Bachelor’

Lovebird was the first of two contestants to get eliminated on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” and, as it turns out, “there are some similarities” between keeping his identity hidden on the Fox competition and keeping spoilers away on “The Bachelor” franchise.

If there’s one thing TheWrap has learned in talking to contestants of “The Masked Singer,” it’s that joining the show is similar to joining the CIA for a little bit. That was true for “Pretty Little Liars” star Janel Parrish, who came in third place as Gazelle last season, and who readily admitted that keeping “The Masked Singer” secret was harder than keeping “PLL” spoilers.

It was also true for Lovebird, who was unmasked on Wednesday to be Colton Underwood. Underwood was, of course, the lead on season 23 of “The Bachelor.” But, he notes that the type of secrecy is a bit different.

“Gosh, yeah. I mean, weirdly, there are some similarities,” he told TheWrap. “I think, for something like this, this secret’s different because it’s not as intertwined into your personal life. I think ‘The Bachelor’ has its own complications, in which you’re, you know, sort of keeping a relationship secret.”

He continued, “So for this one, it’s more so just like you’re keeping one of your projects or a work event secret. So I think that the comparison to the CIA is a good one.”

But for what it’s worth, Underwood isn’t overly torn up about his elimination this week. In fact, he thinks it came “at the right time.”

“At a certain point, you have to start learning more songs, and you have knockouts to prepare for, and you have, you know, the group songs,” he explained. “And I think at one point, they were like, ‘Here’s what you got to prepare for.’ And I saw it, and it was like a list of four songs, and I looked at my husband and I was like, ‘I think it’s about time. I don’t know if I could retain four songs.’”

He added, “I’m glad that I had the experience that I did.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.