CBS All Access will premiere its adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand” on December 17.

New installments of the nine-episode limited series — now a much more frighteningly relevant tale about a world following a deadly plague — will roll out weekly thereafter.

“During the two years we spent making ‘The Stand,’ we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant,” said Benjamin Cavell, showrunner and executive producer. “We’re honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We’re so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The cast features Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke, Odessa Young and Henry Zaga. Skarsgard will play Randall Flagg, among the most notable characters and frequent villain in King’s works. “The Stand” marks the first appearance of Flagg in King’s works.

“The Stand” takes place in an apocalyptic world, decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man (Skarsgard).

King will pen the finale for the series, which will be something that was not included in his novel. According to CBS All Access, it will provide “a new coda that won’t be found in the book.” The adaptation will be written and directed by Josh Boone, who is best known for directing “The Fault in Our Stars.”

“The Stand” will be produced by CBS Television Studios. Boone and Ben Cavell will write and executive produce, with Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein also serving as executive producers. Will Weiske and Miri Yoon are attached as co-executive producers, with Owen King as a producer.