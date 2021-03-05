‘The Talk': Chadwick Boseman’s Co-Star Reflects on ‘Ma Rainey’ Performance (Video)

Colman Domingo got emotional during Friday’s episode of “The Talk” as he reflected on his work with Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

“I think it takes on a great meaning of life. I think that Chad poured everything he had into that role. I don’t know if he knew that would be his last role, but I think he led as if it would be his last,” Domingo said. “I saw nothing but joy and hard work and integrity and good humor. We had such a great time and a great brotherhood together. We really leaned on each other, especially through these deeply emotional scenes about faith.”

Domingo went on to reference a specific scene they filmed together and explained how intense it was to perform.

“After that scene, we just embraced each other,” he said. “And at that moment, I didn’t know what we were embracing each other for but it touched us deeply. It takes on greater meaning for me now, knowing that we had that moment and that was his final … If that was my final, I would be very, very honored that it was that piece of work and that group of creators.”

Also Read: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Film Review: Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis Lead an Explosive Cast in Stagey Adaptation

At last week’s Golden Globe awards, Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Golden Globe award for his performance as Levee, a fiery trumpeter who is part of Ma Rainey’s band but believes he can be a bigger star on his own and with his own music. Domingo, who recently spoke out about his experiences as a Black actor in Hollywood, wasn’t shy about making it clear that Boseman left a legacy for those who want to follow in his footsteps.

Domingo said, “You feel like you’re really saying something about who we are as Black people in America and you’re really leaving an indelible imprint on the world. I’m sure he’s proud.”

Watch the clip below.