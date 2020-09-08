‘The Talk’ Names Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews New Showrunners

Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews have been named co-showrunners and executive producers of “The Talk,” CBS announced Tuesday
The duo, who have been with the show since its first season, take over for previous showrunner John Redmann, who left the show back in August ahead of the upcoming 11th season.
Gray will add showrunner to her responsibilities for Season 11, which is set to begin filming later this month, after serving as an executive producer since last season. Matthews has been promoted to executive producer and showrunner from her previous position as co-executive producer.
“We’re proud to have Heather and Kristin with their remarkable talents at the helm of ‘The Talk,'” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment. “They have both been instrumental in the evolution and the many successes of the show since the beginning. Now, they are poised to work together to take it to the next level with their creative vision, limitless passion and strong leadership abilities.”
“‘The Talk’ is a second family to me, and I’m thrilled to continue my journey in this new leadership role,” Gray said. “I look forward to collaborating with our amazing hosts and dynamic team with renewed creativity.” Matthews added, “As we embark on season 11 of ‘The Talk,’ I’m enthusiastic about bringing my experience to the forefront. Heather and I have worked together for the last 10 seasons, and we’re excited about what’s in store for the future.”
Prior to joining “The Talk” in 2010, Gray served as a development producer at Endemol USA and as supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show.” Matthews is a veteran of “The Early Show” at CBS News, “NBC Nightly News” and “TODAY.”
“The Talk” will also have to replace outgoing host Marie Osmond ahead of Season 11, after the host announced the end of the short-lived stint at the table last week.
