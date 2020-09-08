Go Pro Today

‘The Talk’ Names Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews New Showrunners

Duo replaces John Redmann, who left the show ahead of Season 11

| September 8, 2020 @ 12:34 PM
The Talk showrunners

CBS

Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews have been named co-showrunners and executive producers of “The Talk,” CBS announced Tuesday

The duo, who have been with the show since its first season, take over for previous showrunner John Redmann, who left the show back in August ahead of the upcoming 11th season.

Gray will add showrunner to her responsibilities for Season 11, which is set to begin filming later this month, after serving as an executive producer since last season. Matthews has been promoted to executive producer and showrunner from her previous position as co-executive producer.

Also Read: Marie Osmond Exits as 'The Talk' Co-Host After 1 Season

“We’re proud to have Heather and Kristin with their remarkable talents at the helm of ‘The Talk,'” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment. “They have both been instrumental in the evolution and the many successes of the show since the beginning. Now, they are poised to work together to take it to the next level with their creative vision, limitless passion and strong leadership abilities.”

“‘The Talk’ is a second family to me, and I’m thrilled to continue my journey in this new leadership role,” Gray said. “I look forward to collaborating with our amazing hosts and dynamic team with renewed creativity.” Matthews added, “As we embark on season 11 of ‘The Talk,’ I’m enthusiastic about bringing my experience to the forefront. Heather and I have worked together for the last 10 seasons, and we’re excited about what’s in store for the future.”

Prior to joining “The Talk” in 2010, Gray served as a development producer at Endemol USA and as supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show.” Matthews is a veteran of “The Early Show” at CBS News, “NBC Nightly News” and “TODAY.”

“The Talk” will also have to replace outgoing host Marie Osmond ahead of Season 11, after the host announced the end of the short-lived stint at the table last week.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • Devils Patrick Dempsey The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • The Voice NBC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 93

Here’s when 92 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content