‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Biden Saying He’d Have Won Against Trump Is ‘Disrespectful’ to Kamala Harris | Video

President Biden asserted last week that he “could have” and “would have” beaten Donald Trump in the 2024 election, had he not dropped out of the race — but “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin definitely doesn’t believe that. And what’s more, the ABC host thinks it’s “disrespectful” to Kamala Harris for him to say so.

Biden’s comment came during a press conference at the White House, when he was asked whether he regretted his initial decision to run for re-election, instead of clearing the way for Harris earlier.

The president replied, “I think I would have beaten Trump, could have beaten Trump,” but that he “thought it was important to unify the party.” He also noted that he thought Harris “could have and would have” won, seemingly confused for a moment.

“With due respect to Joe Biden and his 40+ years of service, I think it’s disrespect — 50 — that he keeps talking about how he would’ve won,” Farah Griffin said on Friday’s episode of “The View.”

“Because what he’s effectively saying is, ‘Kamala lost, but I would have won,’” she continued. “I think it’s disrespectful to somebody who stepped up and ran a very good campaign in a short amount of time.”

Fellow co-host Joy Behar took issue with that idea, though, saying that Biden is not disrespecting Kamala. She also agreed with him that he could have won, because he would have gotten the votes of people who refused to vote for a woman, and especially a Black woman.

“It would’ve eliminated those misogynist, sexist pigs out there, and those racist people who would never vote for a Black woman. And you know it,” Behar said angrily.

“No!” Farah Griffin shot back. “I saw that debate, he could not have won after June 27.”

At that point though, Behar admitted she was “too aggravated” to keep going and sent the show to commercial break. You can watch the full discussion in the video, above.