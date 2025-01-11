Biden, Apparently Confused, Argues He and Harris ‘Could Have and Would Have Beaten Trump’ | Video

President Joe Biden said while speaking to media Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris “could have and would have” beat President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election – despite the fact that she just ran and lost in November.

While speaking at a press conference Friday, the outgoing president was asked once again about his decision to drop out of the election after his poor first debate performance, to which he responded, apparently confused, the following:

“I would have beaten Trump, could have beaten Trump, and I think that Kamala could have beaten Trump and would have been Trump,” he said.

He continued beyond his mistake saying, “I thought it was important to unify the party. When the party was worried about whether or not I was going to be able to move, even though I thought I could win again, I thought it was better to unify the party. It was the greatest honor of my life to be President of the United States but I didn’t want to be one who caused a party who wasn’t unified to lose an election. That’s why I stepped aside, but I was confident she could win.”

JUST IN: President Biden says he could have and would have won the 2024 election, says Kamala Harris could have and would have won too.



Someone should tell him that Kamala did in fact run and did not win.



"I would have beaten Trump, could have beaten Trump, and I think that… pic.twitter.com/7oOWeSJ2hs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2025

Biden spent the last few days parroting a confidence that he could have beaten Trump in the election had he stayed in the race. This despite nearly the entire Democratic Party urging him to step aside after a tough debate performance last year.

On Sunday during an interview with USA Today’s Susan Page, Biden was asked about his regrets and gave a similar answer.

““It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes, based on the polling that …”

Page jumped in before he could finish, asking if the 82-year-old thought he had the energy for another four years behind the Resolute Desk.

“I really thought I had the best chance of beating him. But I also wasn’t looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old …. Who the hell knows? So far, so good. But who knows what I’m going to be when I’m 86 years old?”

Watch Biden’s Harris gaffe in the video above.