The hosts of “The View” don’t often pause mid-show for breaking news, but that’s exactly what they did on Monday when it was announced mid-show that Tucker Carlson and Fox News have parted ways. Of course, that pause in the show was so the women could do the wave at the table, then start a singalong of “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye”

The news came in the last 15 minutes of “The View,” and confirmed that Carlson’s final show aired on Friday, April 21. “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” read a statement from Fox News Media, obtained by TheWrap. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg noted that “We’ll talk more about it tomorrow” — but only after leading her co-hosts in doing the wave at the table. And it didn’t stop there.

“Well, can I ask the audience if they’ll help me do something?” Ana Navarro said. “Come on folks!”

She then started singing Steam’s hit song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” and indeed, the entire audience sang along with her. That said, the women couldn’t resist having at least a little immediate discussion.

“I don’t think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of anyone’s career, but he is responsible for the degradation that we see, somewhat, of our democracy in this country,” Sunny Hostin said. “And I just think, as a faithful person, look at God! Look at God, you know?”

She added “Karma doesn’t lose anyone’s address!”

You can watch the moment from “The View” in the video above.