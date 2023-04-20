There are exactly six people who have officially declared their candidacy for president in 2024 at this point, and the hosts of “The View” aren’t impressed by any of them.

To kick off Thursday morning’s Hot Topics discussion on ABC, the women first focused on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to officially say he’s running for president but is largely expected to do so.

“You know, a lot of his policies aren’t even going over well with other Republicans,” Whoopi pointed out. “So his presidential hopes are, you know, kind of looking interesting.”

But looking at the actual candidate pool at large, the women of “The View” didn’t see any true contenders. Most recently, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared he’s running as a Democrat for president in 2024, and Alyssa Farah Griffin and Joy Behar were quick to point out that he’s “looney tunes.”

“I have a theory that people just saw ‘Kennedy’ and they’re like, ‘Maybe he’s one of the Kennedys we liked from back in the day,'” Farah Griffin said. “But he’s actually been encouraged to run by Steve Bannon and Roger Stone. He’s like a regular of Tucker Carlson’s program, where he spouts anti-vax conspiracies and pro-Russia propaganda. So this is not a serious individual. I don’t think it’s a threat to Joe Biden.”

That said, Farah Griffin isn’t exactly thrilled about the candidates running for her party either.

“I am so frustrated with Republicans running so far right and out of touch with actual real living, breathing Republican voters, that it makes it impossible to support them,” she said.

Behar latched onto that idea immediately, arguing that Republicans are solely interested in gutting programs and policies that help people en masse.

“The Democrats are actually trying to make things better for Americans in this country. They can try and try and try on the right to discredit the left, but the left is going to win because Americans are not stupid,” Behar said.

“And they see that Democrats are actually helping you,” she continued. “They don’t want to kill your Social Security. They don’t want to kill the SNAP program, which helps poor children. It does. They don’t want to hurt you. The Republicans in this country want to hurt you.”

Meanwhile, host Sunny Hostin argued that Republicans “cheat by gerrymandering,” and that’s why the latest batch of candidates is so subpar.

“The Republican Party hasn’t won the popular vote in several decades,” Hostin said. “And so the way that they win is that they went through the Electoral College, which is based on the slave system. And the bottom line here is until we really do something about the Electoral College, I think we may have these these clowns in office. I mean, these are not serious people.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.