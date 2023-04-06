Future elections aren’t looking too promising for Republicans, at least in Joy Behar’s opinion. On Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the host argued that Gen Z reaching voting eligibility age “is the beginning of the end” for the party.

The discussion kicked off the morning’s Hot Topics, as the women marveled at how many GOP candidates, pundits, and even current elected officials have been seemingly caught off guard by their low resonance with young voters.

Both Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed that Republicans aren’t doing enough to attract young voters, let alone recruit them.

“What the current GOP is doing is like, ‘We’re not going to offer solutions, we’re going to deny the existence of climate change, we’re going to, you know, discriminate against the LGBTQ community, and we’re going to just say, we can’t even get anything done on gun violence,'” Farah Griffin said bluntly. “So there’s a huge amount that has to be done.”

When it came time for Behar to chime in with her thoughts, she really didn’t have much to add to their arguments, but instead summed up the conclusion she’s already reached because of those arguments.

“They’ve said it all, but this is the beginning of the end of the Republican Party, as I see it. I don’t see that they’re going to win any elections anymore in this country, not national elections,” Behar said. “They’re on the wrong side. These kids were born in 1997, not 1897, which is where the Republican Party is going.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.