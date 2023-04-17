As transphobic backlash against Anheuser-Busch continues after their non-apology for a Bud Light ad campaign with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this month, the hosts of “The View” weighed in on the situation Monday, calling the initial outrage outright “dumb.”

“I wanna know, what are you so angry about? Beer does not have a — I mean, it’s not a Democrat or a Republican, it doesn’t have a belief system,” Whoopi Goldberg said to kick off the Hot Topics discussion. “It’s just beer!”

As her co-hosts collected themselves after laughing, host Sunny Hostin chimed in, first calling out the blatant transphobia coming from conservative critics.

“I think that these people that were destroying their own beer, which is also kind of dumb, they also are making this out to be — this is a transphobic issue, right?” she said. “We know this country is highly transphobic.”

But then, she called attention to the logic flaws in the backlash — particularly for those claiming the ad campaign was un-American.

“People are saying ‘This is an American beer!’ This is a Belgian company,” Hostin mocked. “Anheuser-Busch is a Belgian company that doesn’t only sell Bud Light, but sells like, beer in like 130 countries and stuff and like, all over the world, and all kinds of beers. So that’s why it’s so dumb to me.”

Host Ana Navarro cut in at that point arguing that, even if Anheuser-Busch is a Belgian company, Dylan Mulvaney and trans people around the country are American themselves. She then turned her ire on the NRA’s annual convention, which boasted photos of young children in attendance.

“In the meantime, we’ve had 19 mass shootings since last Saturday. So tell you what, when a kid shows up dying from a drag queen wound, then we can do equivalency of danger,” Navarro fired back.

She added that “I’m old enough to remember when these Republican hypocrites were against cancel culture!”