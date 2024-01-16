Joy Behar had no sympathy on Tuesday for young people who might be struggling in the economy of the last few years, dismissively telling them to simply “get a job.”

Her derision came as she and her co-hosts discussed Gen Z, and their apparent fear of turning 30. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg cited social media threads, which indicated that the younger generation has a fear of losing “value as they age,” as well as a fear of simply looking older, which made the host crack up as she teed up the topic.

To that, host Alyssa Farah Griffin sympathized, arguing that “every single thing you see is anti-aging, don’t actually look the way that you are” and “no one’s actually body positive,” which host Sara Haines readily agreed with. But Farah Griffin also noted that the struggles of the youngest millennials and Gen Z go deeper.

“They feel left behind by the economy, and they also see everybody trying to not age,” Farah Griffin said.

But Joy Behar definitely didn’t agree with Farah Griffin’s thoughts about the economy, nearly cutting her off.

“Oh please, get a job!” Behar chided. “There’s a million job openings in this country. Get a job.”

Her co-hosts were quick to jump in and defend young people, noting that it’s hard for many to survive on just one job. Sunny Hostin added that she’s raising two Gen Z kids, and noted that they’ve largely had to grow up in “the worst of times,” living through a pandemic and more.

That did nothing to soften Behar though, and in fact, earned an even more blunt response.

“Boo hoo,” Behar said with a wave of her hand.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.