‘The View’ Cohosts Remind Joy Behar ‘Murder Is Wrong’ After She Tells Gypsy Rose Blanchard ‘You Had No Choice’ | Video

Joy Behar briefly concerned her fellow cohosts on “The View” Friday morning, when she told Gypsy Rose Blanchard that “you had no choice, really” when it came to how Blanchard escaped her childhood abuse, conspiring to kill her mother. As a result, Behar was reminded with a laugh that “murder is wrong.”

The moment came as Blanchard explained that she does have plans to try and use her now-enormous social media platform — she has 6 million followers on Instagram since pleading to the second-degree murder of her mother — to do some good in the world. She wants to potentially help others who are victims of munchausen by proxy, as she was.

“If there is someone out there watching right now, please listen to me. Heed my words that you are not alone in this situation,” Blanchard said. “There are other ways out. I did it the wrong way.”

“No, no, no, no, don’t say that,” Behar chimed in. “You had no choice, really.”

Blanchard remained firm though, admitting, “I did something wrong, and I paid my dues for it.” At that, Behar seemed to realize what she had said, going, “Oh you mean that part.”

That part, of course, would be the fact that Gypsy Rose Blanchard asked her boyfriend at the time to murder her mother, and served eight-and-a-half years in jail after pleading guilty to doing so.

Even host Sara Haines admitted with a laugh that she wondered where Behar was going with that, as Behar herself laughed and said, “never mind!”

“Murder is wrong, Joy,” Ana Navarro chimed in, with Blanchard herself echoing the statement.

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.