“The View” host Joy Behar angrily compared Rep. Rashida Tlaib to Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, scolding the congresswoman for not acknowledging that she incorrectly blamed Israel for the bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin has slammed both Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar for their comments on the ongoing crisis in Israel for several days, arguing on Tuesday that both women “have dabbled in dangerous antisemitism”

“[Jews] are one of the only people groups on Earth who, their right to exist is constantly questioned they have to defend it. And it’s right, left, center,” Farah Griffin said. “I’ve called it out when it’s on the right, so I’m going to call it out when it’s on the left. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar; they have dabbled in dangerous antisemitism at a time where — I think of the young people–“

At that, Behar cut Farah Griffin off, chiming in to specifically address Tlaib.

“[Rashida] still will not admit that that attack on the hospital came from Hamas,” Behar scolded. “They have video showing it, but she goes out there and lies, like Trump.”

Indeed, on Oct. 17, Rep. Tlaib posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) blaming Israel for the bombing of a hospital in Gaza and calling on President Biden to call for a ceasefire.

The post remains live, though now with a community note pointing out that Biden received — and publicly acknowledged — intelligence that the explosion was actually the result of a misfire of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket.

