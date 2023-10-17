Jada Pinkett-Smith continues to reveal more and more about her marriage to Will Smith, as well as the circumstances surrounding his infamous slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscars and, at this point, “The View” host Joy Behar thinks it’s time for Smith to weigh in and fight back.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” During said appearance, Pinkett Smith noted that “I didn’t go to the Oscars necessarily as Will’s wife. But when the event occurred, I knew in that moment that I wasn’t going to leave his side. And I knew in that moment that I didn’t go to that theater as his wife but I was leaving as his wife.”

For the ladies of “The View,” that was a big “red flag.” They also brought up a clip of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who called out Jada on his podcast for her “public emasculation” of Will Smith. And though “emasculation” was bit far for the hosts, Behar did say she’s confused over Will Smith’s silence.

“You know, this guy played Muhammad Ali. Come on, get in the ring with her,” Behar said. “You know, why would he sit there and just…”

At that point, Behar’s co-hosts quickly chimed in saying not to do that, prompting Behar to clarify that she meant Smith should only “verbally” fight back.

“Don’t slap ’em. Don’t slap anybody again. That’s out,” she said. “No, no slapping. But I mean, he sits there and takes it.”

When Sunny Hostin argued that Smith really might love his wife, and that’s why he’s remained silent, Behar wasn’t buying it. “You’re confusing love with masochism,” she shot back.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.