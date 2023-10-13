As Israel appears to be gearing up for a counter invasion against Hamas in Gaza, the women of “The View” are worried about the civilians who cannot evacuate and will likely be harmed in the crossfire. On Friday, host Sara Haines criticized Gaza’s “hypocritical” neighboring countries for not taking Palestinian refugees, despite voicing support for Palestine.

Discussing the current situation, Haines first prefaced that she places the blame for all the bloodshed that has happened thus far on Hamas. That said, she noted that Israel warned residents in Gaza to evacuate ahead of the counterstrike, but they can’t with border access cut off.

“The surrounding nations deserve a little blame, too,” Haines said. “They are all pro-Palestine, and yet they’re rejecting these refugees.”

Haines added that it’s particularly awful to her because there’s an acute awareness of the fact that many people are stuck in the area.

“The surrounding pro-Palestinian nations need to open their doors,” she argued. “They’re all saying ‘We don’t want trouble, we don’t have room, but go Palestine!’ That is hypocritical.”

At that, host Joy Behar chimed in, saying that “they want Israel to solve it.” But Haines took issue with that as well.

“Everyone wants to blame Israel, no one wants to do their part,” she said. “But no one will negotiate with terrorists. No rightfully elected government will negotiate with terrorists. Until Hamas is out, there will be no peace.”

As the discussion continued, host Sunny Hostin also worried about the attacks in Gaza, looking at things from a legal perspective, as she always does having been a former federal prosecutor.

“I do think that what we need to remember is that there is an international human rights body of law,” Hostin said. “And when you look at that law, part of it is, retaliation against innocent civilians, collectively, is also terror, and is also a war crime. And again, those are not my words. Those are the words of the law.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.