As the GOP continues to fight amongst themselves over who will replace Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, the women of “The View” are more than over it. On Thursday, they lamented just how “weak” the U.S. looks right now because of the squabbling, particularly as crisis unfolds in Israel and Gaza.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women once again argued that neither Jim Jordan nor Steve Scalise — the two frontrunners for the job — deserve it. But eventually, Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that it’s sad that this battle even remains a topic of conversation, considering everything that’s going on elsewhere.

“World events have a way of making partisan politics look so freakin’ petty,” Farah Griffin said. “Because, I’m thinking about what we’re seeing in Israel, what’s been ongoing in Ukraine, and we can’t even get a speaker nominated. And, for me, I say any sane adult who can keep the government open and funded, will support aid to Israel, and aid to Ukraine, that’s what I’ll go with.”

As the discussion continued, host Sara Haines echoed Farah Griffin’s sentiments, questioning the effect the GOP infighting is having on the country’s image as a whole.

“I think that what Alyssa said was important. The world is seemingly blowing up right now, and the US looks weak on the world stage because we can’t even name a speaker of the House,” Haines said.

She noted that, last week, the drama of congress “was kind of amusing,” and conceded that she and her colleagues even poked fun at Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy and more. But now, she said, it’s far more serious.

“Everything was kind of funny, and then perspective slaps you in the face,” she said. “And on Saturday after that terrorist attack, I kind of looked at it and thought, you know, this division invites enemies in. And right now we’re seeing a massive spread of disinformation on our online as a result of this.”

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.